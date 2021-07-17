Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Hold

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,063 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

