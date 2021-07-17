Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Sell

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

