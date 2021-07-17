Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

ASPU opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

