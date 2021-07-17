Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

