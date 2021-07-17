Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) to “Hold”

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $982.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,840. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

