Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

