Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

