Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

