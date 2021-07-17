Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

