Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $19.98 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00005871 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $1,347.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.88 or 0.99887133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.26 or 0.01183383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00360288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00368364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049671 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,760,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,730,548 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

