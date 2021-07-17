Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,183 Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Security National Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

