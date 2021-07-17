Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,447 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

