Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 174,623 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

