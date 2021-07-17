Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS opened at $17.77 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

