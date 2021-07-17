Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $610.12 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

