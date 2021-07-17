Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

