Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

