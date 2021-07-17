Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $591.93 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $573,435.86 and approximately $652.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $591.93 or 0.01885880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00790969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.