Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 20th (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ZETA opened at $6.08 on Friday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

In other news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,584,460.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

