Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 2.8%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 9,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 607,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

In other news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,584,460.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.