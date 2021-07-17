Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Coverage Initiated at 86 Research

Research analysts at 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

ZH stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

