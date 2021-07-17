ZKSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.82 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002040 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $126.64 million and $9.82 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.51 or 1.00178990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.