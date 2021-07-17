Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Insiders have sold 15,883 shares of company stock worth $102,700 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $199,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

