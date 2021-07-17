Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 5,332 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

