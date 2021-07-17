ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,864.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 66.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $135,686.59 and $2,864.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 67.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.00614793 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,746,814,742 coins and its circulating supply is 14,216,893,884 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

