Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.