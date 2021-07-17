Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani Sells 3,800 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Tehrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. 530,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,482. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

