Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

