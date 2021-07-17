Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 7% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.27. 3,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

