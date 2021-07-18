$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Genasys reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

