-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 1,530,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,117. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.67.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.