$0.26 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

