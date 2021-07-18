$0.63 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 310,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

