$1.03 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.55. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,352. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

