$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. 274,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

