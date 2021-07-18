$1.63 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 384,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

