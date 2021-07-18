100,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

