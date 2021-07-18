1,012 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

