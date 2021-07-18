1,212 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $329.56.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

