$15.85 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $15.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.50 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.