16,203 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAPA. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.