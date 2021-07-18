1,690 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $24.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,144.72. 187,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,873. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,259.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

