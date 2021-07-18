1,776,717 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,776,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $4,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.