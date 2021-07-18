1,797 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

