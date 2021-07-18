$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce $18.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.86 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.