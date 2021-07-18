18,040 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $491.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

