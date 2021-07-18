19,209 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.86 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

