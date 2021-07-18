200,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

