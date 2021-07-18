200,000 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $390,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.89 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

