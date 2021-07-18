20,871 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,184,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

